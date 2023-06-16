NEW YORK (PIX11) – St. George Academy in the East Village serves as a sanctuary for 60 students who fled war-torn Ukraine.

This week, eight seniors from Ukraine celebrated their high school graduation! They are all headed to college, but their families need help with supplies.

If you would like to help, you can visit their GoFundMe.

Plus: The Bronx Scorpions are looking for a few more players. After appearing on PIX11, the middle school football team was connected with the YMCA, which helped them with equipment and a place to practice.

Now, the coach says they have a few more spots open for new players.

Watch the video player for more on this Follow-up Friday with Monica Morales. If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.