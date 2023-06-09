NEW YORK (PIX11) – The soapbox derby dynamos in the Bronx captured PIX11 viewers’ hearts.

The 10 elementary students from PS 68X want to go to a national competition in Ohio in July, and they are halfway there thanks to a flood of donations. PIX11 viewers helped raise $8,200 in just four days! The kids are trying to raise $21,000. If you’d like to help, you can donate here.

Last month, PIX11’s Monica Morales visited Jerrell Wortham, who lives at NYCHA’s Saratoga Village in Ocean Hill. He had an array of problems in his home, from old kitchen cabinets, and deteriorating floors to leaks and rodents.

After PIX11 shined a light on those living conditions, crews have been at work. Wortham is getting a whole new kitchen. He sent PIX11 a video from his kitchen.

Follow-up Friday with Monica Morales.