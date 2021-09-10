Follow-Up Friday: Roof problems, mold, broken sinks and more

NEW YORK— Eileen Pineiro from East Harlem said she has been using a temporary slop sink to wash her dishes since January. Pineiro says New York City Housing Authority crews fixed a leak in her kitchen wall, but never came back to replace her sink. Her floors were falling apart and her stove isn’t working either.

Tenant president Beverly Mcfarlane personally stepped in and NYCHA sprung into action. Piniero got a new sink, stove, and floors.

Tiajuana Marcus said it was hard enough fighting for her life, but she had to fight for repairs, too. Marcus in on dialysis to help with her kidney disease, and on a waiting list right now for a new kidney.

Everyday, Marcus says her home is her only comfort during her health battle, and she says it’s toxic and needs a clean up. The ceilings in her bathroom inside her apartment at the Gravesend houses in Coney Island are covered in mold.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA and repairs have been completed

The Melrose Mott Haven Senior Center is filled with leaks, mold, and other problems. It was three years ago when NYC Councilmember Rafael Salamanca first asked PIX11 to help fight for repairs. NYCHA made fixes, but Salamanca says the root problems persisted and permanent repairs, including installing a new roof and putting in new floors and ceilings, need to be made now.

“NYCHA staff completed extermination last month, and the roof was also cleaned,” an agency spokesperson said. “A vendor was on site today to fix the HVAC system and we are still working on subsequent repairs, including asbestos abatement.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com