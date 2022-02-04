Follow-up Friday: Restoring heat, fighting food insecurity

NEW YORK (PIX11) — From restoring heat and hot water to 14 buildings to helping a Brooklyn principal fight food insecurity at her school, Monica Morales follows up to see how they’re doing.

Edward Greyson is an army veteran, retired EMT and is now a hero in his community – leading the fight to get heat restored in his all-senior NYCHA building. He told PIX11 News the heat is finally back on in his apartment, but some of his neighbors still don’t feel their heat.

Back in December, PIX11 News met Erica Brown and her husband, who showed their everyday struggle, waiting two years for a wheelchair-accessible bathroom. What got them through was their love for each other.

Now, they are staying at a nearby hotel, thanks to NYCHA, as repairs are getting done.

Finally, two viewers gave two refrigerators to a Bedford-Stuyvesant school pantry that was running low on supplies.

This week, the Hispanic Society of the Department of Correction and Total Transportation Corp. also donated a freezer and over $1,500 worth of food and supplies.

