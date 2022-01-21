Follow-up Friday: Restoring heat and making repairs; cheerleaders get funds

Specialist Tisha Soto served six years in the U. S. army. Her father, 71-year-old Angel Martinez, served in the Army as well. Martinez is proud of his service to our country, but disappointed by the City’s inaction to give him consistent heat this winter.

Martinez said his heat problem starts when the sun goes down and temperatures drop. “When there is no heat, I can’t sleep. My dad, my daughter served our country. They don’t care about the vets,” said Martinez.

Update: PIX11 NEWS checked back with Martinez and he is finally feeling his heat consistently now.

Cecilia Megginson lives at the Dyckman Houses in Inwood. Megginson loves to cook for her family, especially her grandchildren. However, she says her apartment looked like a construction zone. She’s been waiting months for a new kitchen sink.

Megginson showed PIX11 News her kitchen and a leak in her kitchen wall. The water, she says, is destroying her walls, cabinets and floors. Megginson said she can’t get a straight answer as to when her repairs will be complete, and it breaks her heart that she can’t cook for her grandson for months now. In addition to repairs needed to her walls, Megginson also needs a new stove and her floors need to be replaced too.

Update: NYCHA has made all repairs in Megginson’s kitchen.

They are known as the Monarchs. The motto for the dynamic team of cheerleaders at the KIPP Washington Heights Middle School is “Monarchs fly high.” They have plenty of energy and enthusiasm.

In December, the Monarchs competed against squads across the region in a tri-state competition and beat dozens of teams to make it all the way to nationals in Orlando in February. However, they need funds to make their dream come true. There are 15 girls on the squad. They need to pay for airfare and hotel for February’s competition. It costs about $20,000.

Update: The team raised over twelve thousand dollars in 48 hours! But they are only half way there.

If you want to help make it happen, visit their website: https://kippnyc.org/whcheer/