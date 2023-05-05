NEW YORK (PIX11) – After PIX11’s report about a huge rat that was captured on video jumping out of a Brooklyn mother’s trash can – one of many rats plaguing her apartment – NYCHA launched into action.

Also in Brooklyn, NYCHA is now working on repairs for a reoccurring leak in a different building after Monica Morales’ report.

And in February, PIX11 reported on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC, which was in need of more mentors. Since then, dozens of matches have been made.

Watch the video player for more on this Follow-up Friday with Monica Morales.