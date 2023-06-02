BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – This week’s Follow-up Friday is dedicated to thanking all the PIX11 viewers who made prom happen for the 60 seniors at the Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Not all of the students could afford to attend prom. The fundraising goal was reached in less than 48 hours after PIX11’s Monica Morales shined a light on the issue. Dresses and suits were also donated.

Donte Carter, 18, had a vision of what his prom day would be like this year. And his dream came true; he was crowned prom king!

Watch the video player for more on this Follow-up Friday with Monica Morales.