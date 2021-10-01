Follow-up Friday: NYCHA kitchen repairs and renovating Red Hook parks

NEW YORK — Megginson lives at the Dykman houses in Inwood. Megginson loves to cook for her family, especially her grandchildren.

However, she said her apartment looks like a construction zone. She’s been waiting months for a new kitchen sink.

Megginson showed PIX11 News her kitchen and a leak in her kitchen wall. The water, she said, is destroying her walls, cabinets and floors.

Megginson said she can’t get a straight answer as to when her repairs will be complete, and it breaks her heart that she can’t cook for her grandson for months now.

In addition to repairs needed to her walls, Megginson also needs a new stove and her floors need to be replaced too. PIX11 reached out to NYCHA about conditions inside Megginson’s kitchen.

“NYCHA Skilled Trades staff were dispatched to assess the extent of repairs today and are scheduled to begin plumbing, plastering, and stove installation work. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs,” a NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11.

Repairs in Megginson’s kitchen have begun.

————————————————–

Carolyn Glasper, 70, said she retired now and her biggest joy is cooking for herself and her neighbors.

Right now, she can’t even stand being in her kitchen. Glasper said there is a massive hole in her kitchen at the Wald Houses, left by crews months ago.

Glasper said the stench has been in her home since March.

What really breaks Glasper a heart is she loves to cook chicken for her neighbors and she can’t in these conditions.

A retired home health care worker for decades, she helped others and now feels helpless in her own home.

“NYCHA staff visited the apartment today and scheduled plastering for tomorrow and Friday. Painting will commence early next week. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs,” a NYCHA spokesperson.

Repairs in Glasper’s apartment have begun.

————————————————–

During COVID and construction in Red Hook, New York, city parks have become a critical place for kids to go, but community advocates say some parks need repairs and renovations right now.

Three community advocates took PIX11 on a tour Thursday, pointing out some trouble spots.

Henrietta Perkins, a community activist and grandmother, said it’s a shame the Park House at Coffey Park has been closed for months with only portable bathrooms for families to use. “It stinks. People hold their nose,” said Perkins.

Robert Berrios with the Red Hook Civic Association said the community was promised Harold Ickes Playground would be converted into a skateboard park, but still no work has been done.

Berrios said the boiler inside the Red Hook Recreation Center is broken.

All three of these places, near the Red Hook Houses.

Lillie Marshall is the tenant president. She said with her NYCHA development undergoing Superstorm Sandy repairs, these parks are places of hope for the community.

She would like to see more action to maintain them.

PIX11 reached out to the parks department about these concerns.

Red Hook Recreation Center is closed to the public because of the damage sustained in Hurricane Ida.

“We work tirelessly to ensure our parks and amenities are in the best condition for use by our parkgoers. The issues referenced here are not reflective of a lack of care and we have been working swiftly to improve our parks and facilities. We are excited to share that Harold Ickes Playground is slated to be the home of a brand-new skate, BMX bike, and climbing park! At Coffey Park we anticipate that the comfort station will be up and running by mid-October,” a parks department spokesperson said.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com