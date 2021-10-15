Follow-up Friday: NYCHA elevator repairs, a community garden and feeding Queens families

Mattie D. Williams from the Wagner Houses said she feels stuck in her home. The 92-year-old said the two elevators in her building haven’t been working consistently since July. Her neighbor, 75-years-old Geraldine Richards, said inconsistent elevator service is an inconvenience and also a health hazard for her older neighbors.

Williams and Richards said they just want to know what NYCHA is doing about maintenance and repairs.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News, “The last no service condition (where both elevators are simultaneously out of service) at Wagner Houses was in mid-September. Single elevator outages have occurred due to debris on the elevator tracks, and NYCHA caretakers are working to ensure the tracks are kept clear of any obstructions. NYCHA’s dedicated elevator team is monitoring these outages and works quickly to make repairs. Currently there is one elevator down, and the elevator team is working on repairs.”

————————————

This past summer, PIX11 News told you about 66-year-old Willie Echevarria and his wife Elizabeth Figueroa. They started a community garden at the Penn-Wortman Houses in East New York.

Figueroa says she has some great news.

The Stanley Ave Preservation, NYCHA’s partner in renovations, is helping bring new life to the community garden. Inside Figueroa’s hallway, she decorated the entire seventh floor for Halloween.

She made a special tribute to PIX11 News.

————————————

Finally, last March, PIX11 News told viewers about a non-profit called Queens Together that was helping feed families all across Queens.

A group of volunteers delivered free groceries to over a dozen families impacted by Hurricane Ida Friday afternoon.