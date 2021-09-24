Follow-up Friday: No gas, leaks, mold and a vandalized community fridge

At the Langston Hughes houses in Brownsville, Brooklyn, tenants weren’t able to use their stoves for over six months. They had a powerful ally, State Sen. Zellnor Myrie.

As of Friday afternoon, 58 buildings have gas outages across the city, according to NYCHA’s own website.

Some outages are entire buildings, some are certain lines. Gas has since been restored to the building and some residents are getting new stoves too.

—————-

The Melrose Mott Haven Senior Center is filled with leaks, mold and other problems. It was three years ago when NYC Councilmember Rafael Salamanca first asked PIX11 to help fight for repairs.

NYCHA made fixes, but Salamanca said the root problems persists and permanent repairs like installing a new roof and putting in new floors and ceilings need to be made now. Repairs have since begun.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 in the past, “NYCHA staff completed extermination last month, and the roof was also cleaned. A vendor was on site to fix the HVAC system and we are still working on subsequent repairs, including asbestos abatement.”

—————-

The Mott Haven community fridge on the corner of St. Ann’s Ave in the Bronx was vandalized last week. Two Bronx teachers created the free food pantry and refrigerator known as the Mott Haven Fridge to help their students during the pandemic.

Ever since, it’s gotten a lot of attention, and dozens of community organizations stepped up and started donating food.

Organizers said they would rebuild. In just a week, a new refrigerator was put in place.

If you want to help, you can donate here.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.