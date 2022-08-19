NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers’ passion and never-give-up attitude made a number of things come to fruition this week.

At the Patterson Houses in the Bronx, a new water park designed for kids by kids emerges. It was a true collaboration of the NStat team funded by the Mayors Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety and designers at Interboro partners. The children of Patterson helped with the design.

At the Lexington Houses in East Harlem, there was pure frustration and outrage last Friday. Vanessa Lopez reached out to PIX11 News for help to restore water service and fix inconsistent elevator service. After PIX11 News’ story aired, the water is flowing and elevators are working again.