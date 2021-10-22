NEW YORK — The Melrose Mott Haven Senior Center was filled with leaks, mold and other problems. It was three years ago, NYC Councilmember Rafael Salamanca first asked PIX11 News to help fight for repairs.

NYCHA made fixes, but Salamanca said the root problems persists and permanent repairs like installing a new roof and putting in new floors and ceilings, need to be made now. Repairs have begun.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News in the past, “NYCHA staff completed extermination last month, and the roof was also cleaned. A vendor was on site to fix the HVAC system, and we are still working on subsequent repairs, including asbestos abatement.” The Director of the center tells PIX11 News repairs are underway, and will hopefully be done by Thanksgiving.

——————————————

In the wake of the pandemic, NYC food banks and pantries have seen an unprecedented increase in people in need, forcing those trying to help to reassess their approach to combat the problem. One Brooklyn non-profit is using technology to reach communities in need. It’s called More than a Meal.

You sign up much like any other restaurant service app, but this one is designed for families in need, offering access to free groceries and meals and even free health services—all by using your phone.

Maria Cintron created a diaper distribution center in the Bronx in 2015. She started with a thousand dollars and dream, to help every parent in the Bronx who needs help. Now, the program called The Hopeline supports thousands of families across our area, giving out its one millionth diaper Tuesday.

——————————————

Finally, PIX11 news has covered problems for years at the Mott Haven Houses of broken elevators, trash and lack of heat. The President of the citywide Council of Presidents Danny Barber said their two basketball courts are finally getting renovated.

The courts are being painted, resurfaced and new hoops with be installed. It’s all thanks to the Hip-Hop Summit Youth Council, Chick-fil-A and Power 105.1.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.