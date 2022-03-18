NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — A retired MTA worker finally got the repairs he needed to his apartment, and a beautiful new garden opened up at a Harlem NYCHA development, all thanks to some dedicated women making it happen.

Retired MTA worker gets repairs

Jeramiah Askew is a retired New York City transit train dispatcher, now living with disabilities at the Dyckman houses in Manhattan. Everyday, Askew says is a challenge dealing with constant flooding. Water coming from his kitchen walls, ceilings and sometimes underneath the floors.

Askew says the flooding has been going on for over two years.

Askew keeps track of repair ticket numbers on index cards. Now he has a handful of them. Living with disabilities, Askew says it’s painful to have to mop up the mess constantly. Askew worked for the MTA for 34 years and has the plaques and a folder of awards to prove it, including perfect attendance awards for some years. He’s proud of his service to our city.

Update: Askew got repairs and is waiting for his floors to be fixed. An NYCHA spokesperson says, “We are working to schedule a mandatory testing for hazardous materials ahead of finalizing this remaining repair.”

Harlem ladies open new garden

More green space is coming to the Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem.

They call themselves the “Harlem garden ladies.” They are over a dozen moms and grandmas with their families creating more green space at their NYCHA development. “Theres a lot of positive but you never hear about it. We have more good here than negative,” said Barbara Williams, who lives at the Polo Grounds Towers and started a neighborhood garden four years ago.

Thanks to over $30,000 from the Mayors Action Plan, together with the neighborhood safety initiative the residents are expanding and adding more green space.

Update: The Garden is open. The ladies are planting.

Students want to open laundromat at school

Sometimes the solution to improving student attendance can be as simple as a washing machine. Long Island City High School is hoping that opening up a free laundromat at school will improve attendance and build the self-esteem of students.

Their principal collaborated with community groups and sprung into action.

Just this past month they opened up a massive permanent school pantry in the school, with two gigantic rooms fully stocked with food and essential supplies. Every Friday, they have a distribution on campus. But she noticed something.

The executive director of an educational nonprofit called Zone 126 helps coordinate the effort. It supports families living in NYCHA, specifically at the Astoria, Ravenswood and Queensbridge houses. With over 2,000 students, the pantry is just the start. The goal is to open a laundromat by next year in the school.

If you want to help make it happen, give to a GoFundMe online.