Follow-up Friday: Monica hits the court, leaky ceiling fixed

For over a year, a Brooklyn woman has been complaining about leaks in her ceilings, she said. And her complaints were ignored. PIX11 visited her this week, and NYCHA was on the case:

“We have completed roofing repairs, replaced the sheet rock and finished plastering this apartment. Painting is scheduled to take place this weekend. The resident’s request for transfer has been processed and is pending approval,” a NYCHA spokesperson said.

PIX11 will stay on this story.

A stairway in the Bronx became a dumping ground for trash. Residents, activists, and one city leader said for months they have tried to get the city to clean it up. They reached out to PIX11 for help. After we visited, sanitation personnel cleaned up the area.

A Yorkville mother of four who said she feltlike her life was like the movie “Groundhog Day.” Rosa Rodriguez lives at the Stanley Isaac Houses and puts in repair tickets, crews come, but she says they don’t fix the root of the problem of a leak in her hallway. After six months of aggravation, she reached out to PIX11 for help. NYCHA crews found the leak and made repairs to the wall.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com