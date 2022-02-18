Follow-up Friday: Making one Queens home more accessible and donating food in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Erica Brown from the Queensbridge houses said she struggles to get in and out of her bathroom, even with her husband’s help. Brown said she has waited years for a wheelchair accessible bathroom.

Her life changed in an instant when, back in 2019, she suffered a stroke. She hasn’t been able to walk ever since.

Her hero has been her husband, Toney Lovitt.

“I love him so much. He does everything for me,” Brown said.

Together 29 years, Lovitt said everyday routines — like taking a bath — have become very difficult for his beloved wife.

“She can barely walk. Why does she have to suffer to take care of her hygiene? I don’t understand this,” said Lovitt.

Brown said everyday she is grateful and feels lucky to have a partner like Lovitt.

The couple now has a newly renovated, wheelchair accessible bathroom. A NYCHA spokesperson said the agency is “pleased” they were able to resolved Brown and Lovitt’s concerns.

“We encourage all residents to continue to reach out to NYCHA for any maintenance needs by using the MyNYCHAApp or calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771,” the spokesperson added.

—–

COVID-19 hit one Brooklyn community hard — and in response, a high school principal sprung into action, starting a food pantry and clothing closet for her students.

Danielle Darbee said being a principal is like being part of a very large family. Every day, she is in charge of 162 high school students at the Brooklyn Academy of Global finance in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Darbee has a meeting with her teachers daily and all share the same concern: many students and their families are food insecure. It was a problem before COVID, but now it’s a crisis.

Darbee converted a sports equipment closet near the gym into what she calls now a mini “COVID resource center.”

“We have had a lot of problems this year getting donations,” said Darbee.

Thanks to PIX11 News viewers, the school got not one, but two fridges. One of them was a gift from Public Advocate Jumaane Williams’ mom, Patricia.

The Hispanic Society of the Department of Corrections and Total Transportation Corp. also delivered a freezer, along with over $1,500 worth of food and supplies.

If you would like to donate, food or clothing go to http://www.bkagf.org/donate.

—–

They are known as the Monarchs.

The motto for the dynamic team of cheerleaders at the KIPP Washington Heights Middle school is “Monarchs fly high.” And thanks to generous donations totaling $21,000, they were able to fly all the way to Orlando, Florida for a cheerleading competition.

The Monarchs placed ninth out of 30 teams total.