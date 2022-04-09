NEW YORK (PIX11) — Katrina Thomas is turning her pain into purpose. It was Oct. 6, 2020, when her 20-year-old daughter Kimani Foster was killed in a car crash at 122nd Street and N. Conduit Avenue. For nearly two years, Thomas has been fighting for a roadside memorial to remember her daughter and the two other young people killed in the crash.

Update: Within 48 hours of that plea, PIX 11 News viewers gave big. Almost $4,000 was raised to help make it happen. If you want to give, visit this GoFundMe page.

A special thanks to Michelle Barnes-Anderson and City Council member Joann Ariola for helping make it happen.

The Mott Haven community fridge on the corner of St. Ann’s Avenue was created by two Bronx teachers. They created the free food pantry and refrigerator known as the Mott Haven Fridge to help their students during the pandemic. Ever since, it’s gotten a lot of attention, and dozens of community organizations stepped up and started donating food. Organizers said they would rebuild. In just a week, a new refrigerator was put in place. Dan Zauderer, the organizer, said it is thriving and has become a movement.

Update: The fridge now delivers. Every Saturday, he has more than 20 volunteer drivers bringing food to more than 20 locations in Harlem and in the Bronx.

If you want to help, visit the Mott Haven Fridge website.

Back in December 2020, PIX11 News first met a woman named Myles who opened up a “free store” outside a Williamsburg school on Leonard Avenue to help fight food insecurity. Now she has four free stores across the city, and a new location is now open at the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side. Thanks to Ujamaa Community Fridge and Douglass Houses Tenant President Carmen Quiñones for making it happen.

You can donate here.

If want to give:

Venmo: @nbkfreestore

PayPal: NbkFreeStore@gmail.com

They take everything except furniture.

Locations:

S2nd & Havemeyer Street

150 Greenpoint Ave at Polonaise

Graham Ave & Newton Street

PS 18 on Leonard Street (between Grand & Maujer)

Or email rosaquinones1938@gmail.com