Follow-up Friday: Home repairs, food shortages and some fighting seniors

NEW YORK — Eric Hertzog said it breaks his heart every time he visits his brothers’ home.

Hertzog said his three brothers live in the apartment, which he said is unlivable. Eric Hertzog’s brother, Charles, was a retired NYCHA worker.

He worked at a Staten Island development as a caretaker for over 25 years. He said he spent his life fixing other people’s NYCHA apartments — and now when he needs help, it feels like he can’t get any.

“They really don’t care. They must have other work to do,” Charles Hertzog said.

Hertzog showed PIX11 News all the repair tickets — which were closed after he filed them.

“NYCHA staff are working on repairs and looking for a temporary apartment for relocation. NYCHA will work with the resident on accommodating his needs. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News.

As unemployment is high and food pantries are closing in record numbers, one organization is stepping up and helping feed thousands of families across New York City.

It’s called POTS, which stands for “Part of the Solution,” a non-profit helping families with not just food, but healthcare, and job placement.

RobinHood’s CEO Rich Buery Jr. said it’s places like POTS that catch families who fall through the cracks of the system. He said that’s why RobinHood is giving POTS over a quarter of a million dollars.

According to RobinHood’s latest Poverty Tracker — the number of families receiving food from a food pantry more than doubled between 2019 and 2020.

Thirty-nine percent of New Yorkers face food hardship, including about 46% of Bronx residents.

A new self defense class on the Lower East Side is helping teach seniors to protect themselves.

Mary Yuen, 71, said after a rash of viscous threats on older Asian-Americans in New York City, she was afraid to walk the streets. So instead of living in fear, she joined the free weekly classes created by couple Jason and Alicia Lee.

Thanks to university settlement and Alicia and jason lee, a nyc couple that saw the hate and wanted to help their neighbors.