NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sgt. Orias Strungys served 13 years in the Army and now has two sons on active duty in the military. He’s proud of his service to our country but disappointed by the city’s inaction to make repairs in his apartment.

Sgt. Strungys now lives at the Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem. He said his military service was the greatest honor of his life and now he is a proud father of two sons — both following in his footsteps. One is serving in the Army and the other in the Navy.

Sgt. Strungys’ wife, Deshawn said after her family’s sacrifice and service, she wonders where the respect is.

“We are a military family and we have to live in this household. I have a “bible of work orders.” They treat us like we are a nobody,” she said.

Since PIX11 News’ visit, the Stungy family got their home repaired and repainted.

—–

PIX11 News exposed the deteriorating conditions inside a Bronx community center last month. A children’s library filled with books was destroyed by ceilings with chronic leaks. Now, the director of the center is asking for help to rebuild the community resource.

The leaks were nonstop and everywhere inside the Fort Independence Houses Community Center in January. The source of the leak was found and stopped, but the damage was already done to offices, computers and a children’s library inside.

Hundreds of books were destroyed. The library was designed for pre-K to fifth-grade readers of this NYCHA development to enjoy.

Scholastic saw the story and is donating a thousand books to help rebuild.

—–

Sol and Hailey Adler from the Upper East Side said their dreams of a big wedding last December were dashed due to COVID-19. Instead of delaying it, they moved it up. And on their wedding date, they wanted to do something together that they would remember forever.

Hailey Adler found a group on Facebook, talking about a non-profit called Lasagna Love, a grassroots volunteer-run movement of kindness. Since PIX11 News originally profiled the couple, Lasagna Love’s Regional Director of New York said three teams of volunteers delivered 75 lasagnas in the Bronx.