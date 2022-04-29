NEW YORK (PIX11) — Back in March, 20 families in Harlem lost everything in a fire. Since then, the community has rallied to help.

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire on West 142nd Street. But the families lost everything.

City Councilmember Kristen Richardson Jordan sprung into action. The JCC Harlem saw PIX11’s coverage and donated truckloads of clothes and personal items.

“I put out one email calling for collections. We collected two U-Hauls filled with clothing,” said Dylan Goodman, director of engagement at JCC Harlem.