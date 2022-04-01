NEW YORK (PIX11) — From helping a Bronx grandmother secure a transfer to a new safe home, to getting a community fridge in Harlem a new location, here’s how PIX11’s Monica Morales is making it happen.

Bronx grandma to move from crumbling NYCHA apartment

Julia Green, 85, said she is angry because of the deteriorating conditions inside her NYCHA apartment. Green said parts of her living room ceiling are now on her floor. Garbage bags are everywhere and puddles of water are destroying her personal belongings.

Green has lived in her apartment at the Forest Houses in the Bronx since 1973. Over the past few months, the home she loves has fallen apart in front of her eyes.

Her daughter, Jacqueline Green, said management told her crews are working on fixing the roof. But she fears for her mom’s safety now. Her mom now has her staying in her living room for now. She reached out to PIX11 News as a last hope to get help.

Update: A NYCHA spokesperson said, “NYCHA is working with the resident on a transfer, including covering moving expenses and replacing a damaged mattress, and the apartment should be ready early next week.”

NYCHA building with elevator problems receives repairs

Ramona Minor, an Upper West Side great grandmother and Dehostos tenant president, said the elevators in her NYCHA building are constantly broken. Seniors and children pack the lobby waiting for an elevator every day. With a daycare on the fourth floor, Minor wants repairs.

When PIX11 News visited, just one out of two elevators were working and an elevator repair crew delivering a part. “I hope they fix it. If it’s a Band-Aid, it will be deadly. “I’ve been in the elevator when it drops and many have been stuck inside,” said Minor.

Update: A NYCHA spokesperson said, “There is currently no elevator outages at this location. There have been seven outages in the last 30 days and no “no-service conditions,” in which both elevators were out at the same time. Elevator B has had five recorded outages due to a faulty brake coil and intermittent brake contact failures, which were repaired after the last outage on March 17, and Elevator A had two recorded outages, in which repairs on a faulty hoist-way limit switch were made after the last outage on March 23.”

Harlem community fridge gets a new home

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a Harlem community fridge served as a critical source of food for families in the neighborhood. Now, organizers say it needs a new home. It was back in June of 2020 when PIX11 first met Sade Boyewa, a longtime community activist and organizer. Boyewa saw a need in her neighborhood and did something about it. She started a community fridge in Harlem. It grew into a movement with dozens of volunteers feeding hundreds of people. For over two years, it was a beacon of hope and a place to access fresh produce and food. The Harlem community fridge sat on the corner of 116th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Boyewa said the deli providing the sidewalk space told her she now has to move.

Update: Sadio Yaya Barry, the president of the Senegalese Association of America, is stepping in and gave it a new home. If you want to volunteer or give to the fridge, visit its Instagram page.

If you have a story or need some help, reach out to Monica Morales directly at monica@pix11.com