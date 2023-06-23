NEW YORK (PIX11) – Big Russ owns a popular barbershop in Harlem, and in February he opened up a training facility for young people in his neighborhood to get jobs.

This past Father’s Day, Big Russ’ students were busy giving free haircuts to dozens of Harlem dads. They are budding community champions.

Plus: PIX11 first told you about the Albanian American Open Hand Association, a nonprofit in the Bronx feeding hundreds of families.

They had two vans that needed repairs. After PIX11’s story, Michael Trinagel, the owner of Personal Touch Auto Body on Boston Road, fixed one of the vans. And the owner of East End Group, James Funfgeld, donated a new van.

Now they have two working vans to help their community.

Watch the video player for more on this Follow-up Friday with Monica Morales.