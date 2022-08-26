CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — After a Brooklyn grandmother reached out to PIX11 News for help with a house leak earlier this week, action finally came.

Carmen Nazario, 61, said she was tired of mopping her kitchen floor every day due to a bad leak.

She told PIX11 News on Friday that after her story aired, a team of workers came to her home. They knocked down her kitchen wall. Finally, a plumber was sent and a pipe was replaced. They are finally getting to the root of the problem inside that wall.

Since May, Nazario has been putting in repair tickets. The retired NYC school bus matron said she finally has peace, a good night’s sleep and she’s smiling.

“All I can say is my stress is over! I couldn’t take it anymore,” Nazario said. “All I could do was cry. I’m glad a friend of a friend told me about you and got you involved.”