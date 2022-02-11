Follow-up Friday: Fixing leaks in the Bronx and Staten Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News’ Monica Morales visited the Fort Independence Houses in the Bronx this week. Families there said they were freezing in their homes, and the development’s community center had leaky ceilings.

Tenant President Barbara Lauray said the city shut down the center, moving programs nearby.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams visited recently to fight for help.

“NYCHA staff are currently on site working to make the necessary repairs, which are being caused by a leak in the floor above the community center,” a spokesperson told PIX11 News.

The CEO of one of America’s oldest social service agencies for children and families in New York City reached out to PIX11 News in an effort to document deteriorating conditions at one of their programs inside a Harlem NYCHA community center, where hundreds of children have after-school activities every day.

It’s supposed to be a safe haven for children, but the director of the Cornerstone Program at the Manhatanville houses, Bibiana Thomas, said the has become a hazardous place. Inside, there’s a large gym and several classrooms. It’s supposed to be maintained by NYCHA.

Thomas showed PIX11 News that there are problems everywhere, from the ceilings to the floors.

“It was a dangerous situation for the students,” Thomas said.

A NYCHA spokesperson said a vendor will install necessary materials Feb. 15.

Alissa Belligiere said NYCHA crews were scheduled to come six times to repair leaks in her apartment, but canceled each time. She’s been experiencing the problem since November.

She tagged PIX11 News in an Instagram post, detailing the issue. Belligiere’s great-grandmother lives at the South Beach Hoses in Staten Island; she turned 90 years old in December and is battling Alzehemiers, and the stress of constant leaks has added to an already emotional journey.

Belligiere said she put in over a dozen repair tickets since November, all closed.

A NYCHA spokesperson said NYCHA is working to facilitate repairs quickly.

A Queens mother said her ceiling is falling apart in her living room — every time it rains, it rains inside her apartment.

For more than year, Tracy Coleman said she has been putting in repair tickets, but crews never found the root of the issue.

After tagging PIX11 News on Instagram, her leaks were fixed.