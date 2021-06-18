Follow-Up Friday: Fighting for repairs across the city

NEW YORK — Ana Morales, a Brooklyn school bus matron, needed repairs from floors to ceilings.

After a long day of making sure the city’s children are safe on the bus, she would come home to water all over her floors. Since PIX11 News’ story, NYCHA completed repairs.

Back in February, PIX11 News covered a pilot program at the Astoria Houses that gave Queens students across the district baby bonds” that helped set up 13,000 children with college savings accounts with a combined $6 million in assets.

The mayor announced this week as part of the Juneteenth Economic Justice Plan that the city would now give every public school kindergartner a savings account with $100. NYC Kids RISE and the Gray Foundation helped make it happen.

Terri Mui has been fighting for her father’s repairs and after PIX11 News’ story, NYCHA responded. A spokesperson tells us, “NYCHA staff have determined asbestos abatement is not necessary and a plumbing team will make repairs today. Once the leak is addressed we will schedule follow-up repairs.”

PIX11 News will stay on these stories.

