Follow-up Friday: Fighting for heat in two Bronx developments

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some seniors who live at the Twin Parks East complex in the Bronx packed the lobby again angry and cold. They were bundled up and tired of the bitter cold inside.

Tenant President Queen McFarlane said having no heat is a health hazard.

“NYCHA has only one open work order at Twin Parks East and staff are addressing it. Staff also put plastic coverings on windows to weatherproof apartments,” NYCHA told PIX11 News. “There is no outage at this time. Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

—–

An 82-year-old bronx widower, Miguel Seda, said he sleeps at night at the Throggs Neck houses with his ski hat, gloves and four blankets. Even after all of that, he’s still cold.

“Last night forget about it. You touch over here on the walls it’s like ice,” said Seda.

Monique Johnson is the tenant president and said a possible solution is have someone 24/7 monitoring the boilers — so when the temperatures dip, the heat will be turned on immediately. Johnson said she is in constant communication with NYCHA about heat problems.

NYCHA crews have restored the heat since PIX11 News’ visit.

—–

COVID hit one Bed-Stuy community hard — a high school principal sprung into action, starting a food pantry and clothing closet for her students.

Danielle Darbee said being a principal is like being part of a very large family. Every day, Darbee is in charge of 162 high school students at the Brooklyn Academy of Global finance in Brooklyn. Darbee has a meeting with her teachers daily, and all share the same concern: many of the students are food insecure.

It was a problem before COVID-19, but now it’s a crisis. Darbee converted a sports equipment closet near the gym into what she now calls a mini “resource center.”

“We have had a lot of problems this year getting donations,” Darbee said.

Teachers like Sakina Waldrip said they noticed students were taking home extra lunches and knew they had to do something. It’s not just food that’s needed, students also need toiletries, coats, gloves and shoes.

If you would like to donate, food or clothing go to http://www.bkagf.org/donate.