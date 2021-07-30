Follow-Up Friday: Cleaning the trash across the city

NEW YORK — A Lower East Side woman says the large edge outside her and her neighbor’s window, for over a year, has become a dumping ground for trash.

Margarita Rameriz, who lives at the Wald Houses on the Lower East Side, admits she hasn’t invited anyone to come over in over a year because of the growing trash outside her window.

Rameriz says her neighbors above her throw their trash out of their windows everyday. It falls onto a large ledge just outside her window. The pile of garbage keeps growing and growing for months now.

If you stand too close to her living room window, the stench she says is unbearable.

Her message to her neighbors who are throwing their trash out the window.

“I want to tell my neighbors to stop throwing out your trash out the window stop it. It’s disgusting and it’s not healthy,” said Rameriz.

A NYCHA spokesperson got back to PIX11 News.

“NYCHA staff has cleaned the area and will continue to clean the area weekly,” they said. “Management is also putting out flyers to every resident on this line to remind them not to litter out windows. Keeping NYCHA developments clean is a partnership between our residents and our staff. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

Victoria Alba is an 11th grade history teacher in the Bronx. Alba says the sidewalk and street at Concourse Village West has have become a regular dumping ground for trash. The bushes are also overgrown, there’s no room to walk, and there are abandoned cars.

The NYC Department of Sanitation sprung into action and cleaned up the area. Also, their Lot Cleaning Unit was able to address overgrowth that stretched onto public property at the Grand Concourse location. There’s also an award and tip program available for illegal dumping.

A non-profit called Bronx Community Solutions reached out to Alba and organized a cleanup event to clean the area. The group offers community service as a jail alternative and crime prevention. They have been cleaning up Bronx neighborhoods for 15 years and now plan on making this stretch of street one of their service projects.

DJ Lopez from Brooklyn says it’s the third time her apartment flooded. She had said it’s not getting cleaned up anytime soon and that a plumber won’t be sent to repair the problem till August.

NYCHA crews and plumbers have since fixed the situation.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com