MAPLEWOOD, N.J. -- Jacob Case didn’t always know his way around the kitchen. His knowledge of seasoning, dicing, and marinating is fairly new. However, just by chatting with the 10-year-old from Maplewood, you wouldn’t know it.

It was 15 months ago -- at the height of the pandemic -- when Jacob took up cooking to relieve the stress of being quarantined; it was a suggestion he got from his mom.