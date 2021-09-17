Follow-up Friday: Ceilings repairs, vandalized community fridge

NEW YORK — Cassandra Johnson, who lives at the Seth Low Houses in Brownsville, said duct tape and a plastic bag is all that separates her children everyday from a ceiling that is falling apart and moldy.

Johnson said she has been waiting for repairs since October. “It went from a small problem to a gigantic problem. I have a 9-year-old living with autism. It’s not good for him or me,” said Johnson.

Johnson said every night, her bath time ritual with her son is difficult enough, now add dirty water dripping on her and her son.

“It’s always broken promises. They never do what they say they are going to do,” said Johnson.

Hours after PIX11 left, a manager called and promised Johnson a plumber would be visiting the next day.

NYCHA has since made repairs.

———–

A Brooklyn mother and daughter say their apartment is unlivable — Leaks, mold, and now a partial power outage in a Red Hook Houses apartment.

Jasmyne Williams said the ceiling in her bathroom and kitchen are falling apart. Williams showed PIX11 how her kitchen cabinets have mold and a circuit breaker inside the kitchen is destroyed by water.

“I have no light because you can see my power circuit is fried through, due to water damage,” said Williams.

Hours after PIX11 left, Williams told us two housing managers visited her apartment. NYCHA crews have made all repairs in Williams’ kitchen, bathroom and closet.

—————-

The Mott Haven community fridge on the corner of St. Ann’s Avenue in the Bronx was vandalized Thursday night.

Two Bronx teachers created this free food pantry and refrigerator known as the Mott Haven Fridge to help their students during the pandemic.

Ever since, it’s gotten a lot of attention, and dozens of community organizations stepped up and started donating food.

Organizers say they will rebuild. If you want to help, visit their website.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com