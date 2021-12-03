Follow-up Friday: Bringing the heat to in-need NYCHA tenants

In November, King Towers tenant President Leona Shoemaker said she was getting constant calls from all ten buildings complaining of no heat. There were also gas service disruptions in one building.

Both gas and heat service have been restored since PIX11 News visited the units.

———–

Tenants living at the Coney Island Houses told PIX11 News they were without heat and hot water in their apartments for weeks.

City official Mathylde Frontus said her district receives complaints from freezing families every day. She said her office plans on doing a thorough analysis to check and see who doesn’t have heat or hot water.

———–

Community activist Bruce Green helped coordinate a turkey distribution at an all-senior building at the Roosevelt Houses. But when he showed up, he discovered another issue — the seniors had no heat.

76-year-old Angel Hernandez, who lives in the building, initially told Monica Morales that he slept with boiled water under his blankets every night to stay warm.

He said the heat is now on for him and his neighbors now.

PIX11 News and Monica Morales will continue putting the heat on NYCHA so city residents aren’t left out in the cold.