East Harlem public housing resident, 87, needs to sit by oven to stay warm

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Public housing residents said they didn’t have consistent heat or hot water on some of the coldest days of the winter so far.

Wilson Houses tenant Louise Wigfall, 87, said she spends most of her time sitting next to her oven to stay warm.

Tenant President Joyce Major said enough is enough.

“Whatever I say goes in one ear and out the next,” Major said. “We the tenants are the ones suffering.”

On Thursday, there were as many as 20 developments with over 16,000 New York City Housing residents with heat and/or hot water outages across the city, according to NYCHA’s own website.

A NYCHA spokesperson said they are required to restore all outages within an average of 12 hours. They say 98 percent of outages are resolved in 24 hours.

“NYCHA staff checked temperatures at Wilson Houses and they currently range from 70.7 to 76.2 degrees and hot water temperatures range from 116.4 to 122.5,” a spokesperson said. “There was a heat and hot water outage that lasted for a little over nine hours Tuesday due to a broken blower motor and starter. There have been two heat and five hot water outages this heat season due to the age of the boilers and related infrastructure, which are 31 years old. NYCHA staff have worked to maintain the stability of the boiler plant and reduce the number of service interruptions to residents.”

