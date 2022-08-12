EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem mother says the elevators in her NYCHA building don’t work and there’s been no running water in several apartments for more than a month.

Vanessa Lopez said the water outages started in the Lexington Houses on July 11. Water flooded an elevator, causing inconsistent elevator service and aggravating already frustrated residents.

Also impacted by flooding was the Lexington Children’s Center, a day care inside the NYCHA building on the first floor.

Lopez said her building is filled with seniors and tenants living with disabilities who are suffering. She wants a speedy resolution with water and elevator service restored as soon as possible.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News, “NYCHA staff are currently working on repairing a leak that began Thursday evening, and will continue to respond to flooding and issues caused by aging infrastructure. The recurring leak on the line is due to the age of the pipes, and although the kitchen lines were shut down for repairs, at no times were residents left with no water service as the bathroom lines remained on. Both elevators are currently in service at this location.”