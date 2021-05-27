East Harlem mother of 5 needs repairs and mold cleanup

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An East Harlem mom reached out to PIX11 News for help.

After months of fighting for repairs and getting the around from the city, Beatrice Pratt said she was tired of battling a leak destroying the walls and ceilings of her bathroom and hallway. Pratt also has mold. Everyday, Pratt worries it’s impacting on her kids’ health.

“My son was eating a piece of the paint off the wall, it was chipping off, so I put this wallpaper over it but it doesn’t work,” said Pratt.

Pratt showed us repair tickets shes has put in since February. Thursday, she finally got a visit from NYCHA crews she says confirming what she already knows, she has mold in her bathroom and hallway.

Pratt a busy mom has dreams of a healthier home but also shared with us her dream to go back to school.

“I want to be a medical assistant, anything in the medical field,” said Pratt.

We reached out to NYCHA about her repairs and gave her the details about a new job program PIX11 News first told you about back in January. An online training program in partnership with Laguardia community college, just for East Harlem NYCHA residents, that helps them land a job in hospitals or clinics as a community health worker.

Laguardia Community College tells PIX11 News they are reaching out to Pratt to get her on the list for the next session.

In the meantime, a few hours after PIX11 News left, a NYCHA worker visited her apartment, found the leak, and started cleaning up the mold. The City, she says, promises to send plasterers to finish the job.

Residents who are interested in learning about more vocational and job training opportunities can call the REES hotline at 718-289-8100 or visit opportunitynycha.org

Health partners interested in collaborating with NYCHA on Community Health Worker training and employment can contact Health.Initiatives@nycha.nyc.gov

LaGuardia and NYCHA are both looking for more funding to continue the community health worker program, if viewers are interested in learning about similar programs at LaGuardia to help people get the training they need to qualify for new jobs quickly, they should visit LaGuardia.edu/CAREERS.