East Harlem mom needs repairs before completing her family

EAST HARLEM — An East Harlem mom reached out to PIX11 News for help. 

Pregnant with a toddler at home, she says her apartment is a hazard, an obstacle course of tiles coming off her floors and mold in her bathroom. She needs repairs from floors to ceilings. 

Karen Mendez sent us this video of her bathroom at the Wilson Houses in East Harlem. She’s been dealing with this problem for more than a year.

It addition to her ceilings, her floors are falling apart too. Karen is already a mom of four and she’s expecting a baby girl in just a few months.

Karen says she puts in repair tickets but nothing is done. Before her family is complete, she needs repairs now.

“Hopefully we will get fast results,” Mendez said. “Hopefully have some good news. You would like new floors new ceilings yes my baby will be here in three months, at least something done.”

We reached out to NYCHA.

“NYCHA staff visited the apartment and we are working with the residents to schedule repairs,” a spokesperson said.

