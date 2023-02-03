EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment.

Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver said she is concerned for their health.

PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA about Tarver’s situation. Tarver said hours after PIX11 News left her home, she got a visit from a NYCHA repair team.

A NYCHA spokesperson said, “NYCHA has recently visited this apartment and is again deploying heating staff to assess whether temperatures are adequate and whether any repairs are necessary. There have been no reported heating outages at Jackie Robinson Houses this season.”