East Harlem military mom has waited 7 months for a kitchen sink and repairs

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A public housing resident washed her dishes in a temporary slop sink for months.

Eileen Pineiro said she’s been using it since January. The East Harlem mom said New York City Housing Authority crews fixed a leak in her kitchen wall, but never came back to replace her sink. Her floors are falling apart and her stove isn’t working either.

Pineiro, the proud mother of a sergeant in the Air Force, said these repairs would mean the world to her and to her family. Taft Houses Tenant President Beverly Mcfarlane said the conditions in Pineiro’s home are unacceptable.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA about conditions inside Pineiro’s kitchen.

Just hours after PIX11 left, several crews visited Pineiro’s apartment to install a new sink.

“NYCHA staff are scheduled to install new cabinets and a new sink this evening,” a spokesperson said. “We have also scheduled staff to make repairs to the floor and stove tomorrow. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com