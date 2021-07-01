East Harlem couple married 50+ years needs repairs

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Two New Yorkers in their 80s who moved to New York to chase the American Dream are in need of repairs — so the called Monica Morales.

Pabla Freire said her parents — who live at the Jefferson Houses in East Harlem — moved from Ecuador to start a new life.

82-year-old Luis Freire told PIX11 in Spanish he now takes care of his wife 86-year-old Esperanza, who suffers from dementia. He showed PIX11 water he says has been coming from the walls and ceilings in his kitchen and bedroom since June 13.

Luis Freire said the entire B line from the fifth floor, has problems. He showed PIX11 the repair tickets he’s put in, but he says nothing gets done.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA — who sprang into action.

Luis said just hours after PIX11 left, seven workers visited and started to make repairs.

A NYCHA spokesperson said staff was “able to coordinate access to the apartment causing the leak today and are in the process of cleaning up the water damage.”

PIX11 will be back to check on the lovebirds and make sure repairs are complete.

