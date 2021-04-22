Dumping ground for trash in the Bronx converted to community garden

THE BRONX — Under the Grand Concourse on 161st Street used to sit a garbage dumping ground.



Now, that neighborhood eyesore is turning into a neighborhood treasure.

“You would walk here at night and it would smell like a bathroom. Now it smells like flowers,” said Hector Cruz.

Cary Goodman and Joseph Mpa from the 161st Street Business Improvement District decided to do something about it, while local teenagers from the neighborhood stepped up and cleaned it up. Now it’s called the Bronx Stadium Gardens.

On Earth Day, it was a celebration at this garden, on sides of 161st. There are also two murals, done by local artists. Anyone who came off the subway Thursday got to plant a flower.

Mike Rezny, the Assistant Director of Green Space at GrowNYC, says projects like this one are rare and so so valuable to the community. Grow NYC has built 140 community gardens so far, and this year, they created one million square feet of green space.

“Grow NYC was funded right after the first earth day in 1970. Every earth day is a good reminder to kick if the spring season,” said Rezny.

“In the midst of all the concrete it’s a moment to just get away,” said Cary Goodman, the Executive Director of the 161st Street BID.

The 161 Street BID is always looking for volunteer gardnerers. If you want to volunteer in the garden call 718-590-5433.