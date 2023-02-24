BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — This week, PIX11 News told the story of a Brooklyn man with a van and a big heart. Once a month, Dorian Muller rents a U-Haul truck with his own money and drives around providing food and clothes to those in need at the Farragut Houses in Dumbo.

Muller and his truck have become a well-known fixture there, where he’s earned the nickname “Mr. Pantry.” Muller’s goal is to eventually purchase his own van so that he can provide even more to people in need.

After PIX11’s story about Muller aired, he said he received a flood of donations. Muller’s GoFundMe has raised more than $2,000. He even made a new connection in New Jersey who wants to distribute clothing to those in need.