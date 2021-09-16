Community Changemakers: How three locals are making a difference in their neighborhoods

New pandemia in China, very dangerous corona virus spread the world

Three New York locals are making it their priority to show up and give back to their communities.

A Queens-based non-profit provides dance instruction for every child, regardless of their physical ability. A Long Island organization’s mission is to “smash the stereotype that Black people don’t swim” and teach 2,020 people of color how to swim. A Westchester neighborhood organization is focused on providing life-changing essentials to babies, toddlers and new parents in critical need.

PIX11 spoke with the founders of Black People Will Swim, Bundles of Joy NY, and Dancing Dreams about the differences they’re making in their neighborhoods. Watch the full interview HERE.