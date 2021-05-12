City program gives $12 million to fix 100 NYC homes

Young adult man hands using crowbar and breaking old wooden door frame from wall. Closeup. Preparing for repair work of home. Side view.

NEW YORK — Want to fix your home, but can’t afford it? The city can help.

The city has a program to help homeowners get no-interest forgivable loans to do critical repairs, with the goal of fixing 100 homes and providing $12 million to homeowners who need it.

Cathie Wright is a retired nyc school teacher. She taught English for more than 30 years in Bed-Stuy and Brownsville. She’s retired now.

When COVID-19 hit, her roof started falling apart — and so did her dreams of staying in her home.

“I had a monstrosity on my roof causing leaks. When I asked how much it would cost, it was astronomical,” said Wright.

Like so many New Yorkers, Wright couldn’t afford the thousands of dollars it5’d take to fix her home. Thanks to a city program called HomeFix, she got a low-interest loan. Wright fixed here roof, porch, and windows.

The focus of the HomeFix program is to help low income homeowners stay in their homes.

“People lost their jobs. They are still struggling right now. This can make a big difference,” said NYC Housing Preservation and Development Associate Commissioner Kimberly Darga. “It helps homeowners afford to do home repairs. We know not everybody can afford a bank loan.”

From minor to major home repairs, families can get from $60,000 to $150,000 per home. The only qualification: you own and live in your home in any of the five boroughs.

Credit is not a factor.

To apply, call the HomeFix hotline at 646-513-3470, or visit the website here.