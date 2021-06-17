Ceiling falls on NYCHA resident nightly, family says; Monica makes it happen

An East Harlem women is fighting for repairs at her father’s home, with conditions so bad, he has to rearrange his furniture nightly.

Every day Terry Mui worries about the health and safety of her 73-year-old father, she said. He lives at the Taft Rehabs in Harlem.

Mui says her father moves his bed to different corners of the room to avoid the ceiling falling on him while he sleeps.

The ceiling has been a problem since August 2018, when it collapsed. Mui said it’s been a chronic problem ever since, with leaks and falling debris.

The issue affects parts of his bathroom, too, as well as another resident’s we spoke with named Crystal Cruz.

A NYCHA spokesperson said: “We are expediting repairs to these apartments.”

Clarification: Story thumbnail photo shows bathroom of Crystal Cruz.