Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — Sunshine Foss is a Black business owner in Brooklyn.

Foss is redefining and revolutionizing the liquor business in New York City. Not only is her business thriving during the pandemic, she is supporting other female, minority-owned businesses, with the help of a little star power.  

Sunshine Foss was born in Bed-Stuy and is the owner of Happy Cork, a liquor store on Buffalo Avenue.

Foss guarantees when you walk in what you’ll see, feel and taste will be different. She made the decision she would focus on promoting minority-owned and Black-owned wine and spirits, with a special attention to women-owned brands.  

“The top shelf is all Black-owned, a huge selection,” said Foss. She also has celebrity brands and well-known Brooklyn producers Will Tell and Sadat X have their wine at the store.  

“She lightens up the community. To have a platform as a Black-owned company, it opens doors for all of us,” said Tell.

Every Wednesday, Foss does a virtual wine tasting. Grammy winner John Legend will be hosting one in April.  

Victoria Butler also hosted one. She is the great great granddaughter of Nathan “Nearest” Green, an African-American born into slavery and emancipated after the American civil war, known for teaching his distilling techniques to Jack Daniel.  

Customers keep coming back because of Foss’ commitment to community. You can check out more from the Happy Cork on Instagram.

