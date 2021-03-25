Brownsville mom fights for hot water for her building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — With no hot water service since January, a Brownsville mother of two reached out to PIX11 for help.

Shaniqua Gallishaw said it’s frustrating every time she turns on the faucet lately. The water is freezing and it makes bath time with two young sons miserable.

“This year has been the worst!” she said. “I haven’t had any hot water since the end of January.”

Gallishaw is a small business owner (she’s the founder of purplebynina.com) and said it’s unacceptable she can’t take a hot shower to go to work everyday.

A NYCHA spokesperson replied to PIX11:

“Our Property Management team visited a couple of the apartments and discovered cold water in the bathrooms and the kitchens. They checked the tank room and there were no issues there, which means the cold water is likely due to a cross connection on lines E, F, G, and H. We will require access to all apartments on these lines in order to locate and identify the cross connection. We will be delivering notices to residents and conducting phone outreach in order to obtain access. We are also assigning a plumbing team to assist. We have spoken with Ms. Galishaw and advised her of the steps we are taking.”

