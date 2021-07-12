Brooklyn teacher, mom of two says her ceiling ‘caved in’ at NYCHA apartment

A Brooklyn mother and teacher says her ceiling is falling apart — and she’s tired of waiting for repairs. She wants a transfer to a safe home for her and family.

Sparkle McLemore is a New York City teacher and mother of two. She said when she came home Thursday afternoon, the ceiling in her living room and kitchen were falling apart.

“I walked in and I felt I was in a cave. It was hanging over me. The ceiling opened up. We could have been home,” she said.

McLemore lives on the sixth floor at the Ingersoll Houses, and took pictures from her roof just above her apartment.

She said it’s still leaking.

“NYCHA did take pictures and yesterday came to scrape the ceiling, because I was complaining I was afraid. But that’s it. I need help to get my kids to a safe place,” said McLemore, pleading for a transfer.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11:

“The peeling paint from the ceiling was reported to NYCHA staff on Thursday. Staff responded and cleared all the loose paint off the walls and ceiling. They also visually assessed the roof for damage that would lead to the peeling paint. We have scheduled a vendor to do work in the residence on Wednesday, including cleaning the walls and ceiling and painting, once the plastering is complete.”

PIX11 will stay on McLemore’s story.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.