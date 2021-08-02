Brooklyn public housing residents want gas, play area repairs

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — From the floor of a children’s play area falling apart to no gas service for nine months, people who live at the Glenmore Plaza Houses say they need repairs now.

Marvin Fleming, Miriam Robertson and Teddy German are long-time residents at the Glenmore Plaza Houses on Christopher Ave. and say their complaints are ignored.

With the hot summer days, they worry about children’s safety when the sprinklers are turned on, and say there are cracks in the floor of their play area.

“We follow the chain of command with the people we are supposed to and nothing has been done,” said Fleming.

Even more frustrating, Fleming says, is that several lines in his building haven’t had gas service for months, and there’s been no timeline for repairs. As of Monday afternoon, 55 buildings have gas outages across the city, that’s according to NYCHA’s own website. Some outages are entire buildings, while some are some are certain lines.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA about both of these issues.

“NYCHA staff is on site assessing the sprinkler play area and will determine what repairs are needed,” a spokesperson said.

As for the gas service interruption, NYCHA confirmed affecting it was affecting 18 apartments and the outage is due to a broken gas valve. They are currently in the asbestos investigation stage of restoration.

“While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson said. “We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including service interruptions.”

PIX11 will be back to make sure repairs are complete.

