BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live at a NYCHA building on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn are angry and have had enough.

Lisa Kenner, the tenant president of the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, said there has been no gas service there since October. It’s not just a line that’s affected, it’s a whole building, which includes 112 apartments, according to Kenner.

Tracie Brown, a building resident, said it’s challenging to cook now. She has to use her imagination and a lot of electrical outlets because her stove hasn’t worked since Oct. 21.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News, “Gas service restoration work is a matter of public safety, that involves multiple partners and steps. This outage was caused by multiple leaks occurring across a major gas line, an individual apartment, and the gas header in the meter room. We are currently coordinating with the utility provider and an outside vendor to correct the issue and restore service. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”