RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon.

Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. A huge raccoon was sitting on her neighbor’s welcome mat.

The raccoon sat there for about an hour. Mays took a picture of it because she thought no one would believe a raccoon got in and was able to make it all the way to the building’s top floor.

The furry intruder chose to hang out on resident Jessica Duran’s front door. She was horrified but thought it would be just a one-time problem. However, the raccoon was back the next day.

The neighborhood has has named the raccoon “Rocky.” But how did Rocky get in there? Lillie Marshall, a tenant advocate, has a theory that construction is to blame.

Aggravating the problem is that the lobby door is always propped open, according to Mays and Duran. Neighbors have put up a handwritten sign reminding people to keep the door closed due to the raccoon break in.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News they are looking into the problem. In the meantime, Mays said she always watches the hallway and looks behind every corner, just in case the raccoon is back.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News, “NYCHA staff have secured the front entrance and roof landing door to prevent against nuisance animals. We are also placing traps throughout the property as an additional measure. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”