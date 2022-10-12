CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mother of four says she and her daughters haven’t been able to take a proper shower for months.

Sheena Jackson said every morning she struggles with her four daughters to get ready for their day, waiting four months for her shower to get repaired. Jackson lives at the Atlantic Terminal Houses in Clinton Hill. She’s a mother of four beautiful daughters who needs help and a plumber.

Jackson showed PIX11 News the problem and temporary solution crews put in place, which included a hose hooked up to a pipe under her sink. Jackson also showed the repair tickets she put in for the problem. The first one was submitted on June 15.

In September, Jackson said repair crews finally came and started to fix it but didn’t finish the job. She said crews just covered up the problem with duct tape and plastic and didn’t come back. Beyond frustrated, Jackson said she just wants repairs to be finished.

PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA for comment. In response, a spokesperson said, “Plumbers are on site making repairs to the shower. This work requires the hot water to be shut off while repairs are made, with restoration expected later tonight. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

