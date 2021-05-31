Brooklyn mom’s ceiling collapsed and has to wait for repairs,

For over a year, a Brooklyn woman complained to building management at her home that her ceiling had been leaking, she said.

Her complaints were ignored, she said.

Now, it’s an emergency situation impacting the health and safety of her family, she said.

Tathianna Kinch was sleeping Sunday night when her ceiling collapsed inside her fourth floor apartment at the Park Rock Houses in Crown Heights. Her living room floor is covered in debris and garbage bags, and she has buckets everywhere to help soak up the water.

Kinch said she tried reaching out to NYCHA for over a years about problems with her ceilings.

“I was told I have to wait for an appointment. They hire outside people. Whenever they have someone. But my son’s health is important,” Kinch said.

Kinch has a 6-year-old son, and worries about him living with a ceiling constantly falling apart. A few hours after PIX11 crews left, a superintendent visited Kinch’s home; she said they promised her they’d begin working on moving her and her son to another apartment.

A NYCHA spokesperson sent PIX11 a statement Monday:

“NYCHA staff are on site cleaning up and working with the resident to schedule and make repairs.”

