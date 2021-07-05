Brooklyn mom says she’s been dealing with leaks in NYCHA home for more than a year

A Brooklyn mother says she needs a new safe home for her and her son. For over a year, Atasia Godbold from the Park Rock houses has been battling leaks in her apartment.  

As a new small business owner, Godbold says working from home has become a nightmare. In Godbold’s living room, there are buckets of water, just feet away from where her son sleeps.

Despite all of these repair problems, Godbold has been able to start her own online beauty company this year on Instagram called EllaGee Beauty Collab– named after her late grandmother.

She says she just needs a safe and healthy place to live and work.  

PIX11 reached out to the New York City Housing Authority about the issues.

A NYCHA spokesperson tell us they are looking into her complaints.

PIX11 will be back to make sure Godbold gets a safe place to live and works.  If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com 

